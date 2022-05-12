Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend

Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected for the area on Thursday and Friday as a developing low pressure system moves through the region.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to take place Thursday night and into Friday morning with 30-60 millimetres expected to fall, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h are also possible overnight Thursday and into Friday.

“This storm is still in the early stages of formation in the Central Plains of the United States. Forecasts may change as it takes shape over the coming 12 to 24 hours. Please watch for updated forecasts and/or alerts as the system approaches,” Environment Canada said on its website.