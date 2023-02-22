Regina windchill values to plunge as low as -45

Most of Saskatchewan is under extreme cold warnings as an arctic air mass has settled over the province. (Source: Environment Canada) Most of Saskatchewan is under extreme cold warnings as an arctic air mass has settled over the province. (Source: Environment Canada)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener