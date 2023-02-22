Regina windchill values to plunge as low as -45

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings spanning most of southern Saskatchewan, including Regina.

Due to a “bitterly” cold arctic air mass settling over the province, residents can expect wind chill values in the -40 to -45 range to continue until the weekend, when seasonal temperatures are expected to return.

Nighttime lows are forecasted to remain around -30 until Saturday, while daytime highs are expected to stay below -20 in the Queen City.

The federal weather service warned residents to watch for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle weakness as well as numbness and colour change in the fingers and toes.

In extreme cold conditions, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Residents staying outside for an extended period of time are advised to cover up and be wary of pets staying outside as well.