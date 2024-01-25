Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire

An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.

Officers and fire crews were called to a report of a fire at a residence in the 900 block of Rae Street around 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Crews extinguished the blaze quickly and no one was found in the home.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to a report of an assault in the 800 block of Rae Street.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been assaulted a few hours earlier at a home in the 900 block of Rae Street.

Police said following the assault, the suspect forced the woman into the bathroom and closed the door then set fire to the house and left the scene.

The victim was able to escape the residence safely.

Danica Rayne Asapace was charged with attempted murder. She made her first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 19.