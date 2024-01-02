REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in Regina house fire

    (Regina Fire, X) (Regina Fire, X)

    Regina Fire and Protective Services says no one was hurt in a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street Tuesday afternoon.

    According to a post on X, crews were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. to “heavy fire conditions.”

    Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, according to the department.

    Following searches, the fire is now under investigation.

