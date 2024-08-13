Regina woman wins over $500,000 from Vault Breaker VLT

A Regina woman is now $577,607.86 richer after winning the grand jackpot on a Vault Breaker VLT last week.

Judy Kochylema won the prize at Westside Pizza on Aug. 7.

“Everyone was watching and yelling at the machine to keep going,” she said in a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“There were congratulations all around. It was a very active crowd cheering me on.”

Kochylema said she has a few plans for her windfall.

“I’m just happy to never worry about paying a bill again. I’m going to help out my kids and grandkids and put the rest in the bank,” she said.

Vault Breakers links 4,200 VLT’s located in about 570 sites in 270 places across the province. There are three different jackpot tiers people can win.

The province-wide grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000. Since 2017, the VLT has awarded $43,400,496.56 to 45 winners.