REGINA -- The remains of a Saskatchewan teenager who went missing nine years ago have been found, according to his family.

Cody Wolfe, 17, was last seen in Muskowekwan First Nation on April 29, 2011.

“After 9 long years it’s been confirmed that Cody has officially been located,” Amber Wolfe posted on Facebook on Wednesday night. “It’s not the ending I was hoping for, but the wondering has now come to an end.”

Investigators at the time said the 17-year-old was visiting his grandmother and may have gone to see his friends at a nearby trailer.

Investigators believed he may have disappeared while walking down a grid road. When searching for him in 2011, organizers said he may have been disoriented due to cold temperatures and washed out roads.

The RCMP has not confirmed whether or not Wolfe’s remains have been found.