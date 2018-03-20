Rendez-vous de la Francophonie celebrates the Francophone population in Saskatchewan and all across the country.

On Tuesday, the French-speaking community was recognized at a flag-raising in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building.

"Everyone loves to recognize their culture and where they came from, and their roots and their ancestry. We want to be appreciated as we should. We’re a very diverse community and I think we should embrace it,” said Nadine Wilson, provincial secretary for the Government of Saskatchewan.

March 1 to 21 officially recognizes the rich history of the French language and Francophone communities in Saskatchewan.

Students from Laval Elementary School joined members of the Francophone community for the special presentation.

"There have been French speaking people here for many, many years...hundreds of years actually,” said Frankie LaClare with the French school division.

Saskatchewan is home 14 Francophone schools with nearly 2,000 students, where the regular curriculum is taught completely in French. Both the catholic and public school divisions offer French immersion programs to promote and teach the second official language in Canada.

"Because our country has got two official languages, for me those are the two central reasons why it's so important not to lose our culture, and culture is always based or grounded in language,” said LaClare.