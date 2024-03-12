Rendez-vous de la Francophonie kicks off in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan took time on Monday to officially proclaim March as "Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2024," kicking off a month of promoting French culture and the French language.
“This is a very integral part of the francophonie community within Saskatchewan,” Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, Laura Ross explained. “A lot of people think it’s our educational aspect of children in schools but in fact it encompasses all aspects of living here in Saskatchewan.”
2024 marks the 26th year of the annual event, recognized across Canada, focusing on Francophone culture and the French language, coinciding with the International Day of La Francophonie on March 20.
This year’s theme is “Launch into Discovery.”
The event recognized some francophone talent in our province ranging from academics to arts, and featured a musical performance by Saskatchewan artist, Alexis Normand.
Leading up to March 20th, provinces and territories across Canada will be hosting similar events in recognition of the date.
“I think it’s an opportunity to celebrate,” Charles Henri Warren explained. Warren serves as the executive director of francophone affairs.
“There’s lots of activities going on in the communities but also the government is bringing a formal recognition to that with the proclamation today.”
