REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has updated its reopen plan with changes to rules for graduation, sports, performing arts and outdoor seating areas.

Along with the tweaks, the province warned that transmission of COVID-19 and variants of concerns remain high.

GRADUATIONS

In-person graduations are allowed to be held outdoors and are limited to 30 guests plus five teachers or support staff.

Graduations can be held virtually with a maximum of 30 graduates attending in person, with all guests attending virtually.

All other public health measures, including physical distancing of two metres, must be followed. No food or drinks are permitted.

The province says the guidance for graduations for the month of June will be revaluated on May 17 and reviewed based on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

SPORTS AND PERFORMING ARTS

The province is also removing the age limits on group training and conditioning. This will allow teams and individual athletes aged 19-plus to train in groups of eight, plus one or two coaches.

Three metres of physical distancing is required between all participants and activities must be non-contact. Masking is required as directed in the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan.

Competition is still prohibited for all ages in team sports.

Dance has been removed from the sports guidelines and moved into the performing arts category. The age limit changes allowing those aged 19-plus also apply to this group.

RESTAURANTS

The province also made changes to spacing and barrier requirements at restaurants.

Indoor dining must now have at least two metres of physical distancing between customers when barriers are present, and three metres distance when barriers are absent.

Physical barriers are not required for outdoor seating, as long as guests are spaced two metres apart.

The full Reopen Saskatchewan plan can be found here.