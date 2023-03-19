Resident and pet rescued from house fire in northeast Regina

Firefighters were able to rescue a resident and a pet from a house fire over the weekend.

At around 6 p.m. on March 18, crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire in the city’s northeast, according to a news release.

Heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from the home on the 100 block of Quebec Street when crews arrived.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue one person and an animal.

The patient was then taken to hospital with “burn injuries.”

The animal was removed safely, RFPS said.

As of 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, RFPS said the house fire was under control and under investigation.