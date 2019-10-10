MOOSE JAW -- Following months of planning, Moose Jaw’s Mac the Moose has officially emerged as the world’s tallest moose.

The installation process started on Monday, when crews could be seen sawing and hammering Mac’s head where his new antlers were to go.

The City of Moose Jaw decided to get Mac a new rack so he could retake the title of World's Tallest Moose. Mac lost the title to a moose in Norway in 2015, but after a "Moosarandum of Understanding," the two countries decided Mac could be largest, and Norway's Storelgen could be the shiniest and most attractive moose.

The new rack was crafted by Rion White, the owner of Orion Taxidermy, and Brysen Bert, the owner of Steady Metalworks.

The 700 pounds of steel crafted into the shape of antlers turned out to be so large, Bert and White had to move them to a different shop in Moose Jaw.

With files from CTV Regina's Stefanie Davis and Taylor Rattray.