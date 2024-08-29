Rider Fan Day taking place on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium

Ahead of the Labour Day Classic, fans of the green and white can take part in Rider Fan Day this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

As part of the festivities, fans can get autographs from their favourite players. There will also be plenty of family fun on the turf, with face painting, inflatables, and balloon artists.

Young’s Equipment Gate 1 will open to fans at 10 a.m. The team will have their last practice before the Labour Day Classic from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then fans will be allowed on the turf for the family zone.

Players and coaches will sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the west concourse.

Fans can also stop by the Studio 620 Lounge from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for their chance to show off their Rider pride and have the chance to see themselves on the SaskTel MaxTron.

Food and drink options will also be available on the concourse. The event will feature appearances from Gainer the Gopher, the Rider Pep Band, and the Rider Cheer Team.

The event will be hosed by Mark Johnston and CTV Regina’s own Sabeen Ahmad.