Rider transit begins on June 6 for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 6.

The transit service starts at 4:45 p.m.

The University of Regina will be a pickup location this year, and will offer on-campus parking that is free on evening and weekends.

The Victoria Square Mall location won’t be available this year.

The free transit service will be available from these five locations:

University of Regina Northgate Mall Southland Mall Downtown —Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street, and Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street Warehouse District — Sixth Avenue and Hamilton Street, Dewdney Avenue and Scarth Street, and Dewdney Avenue and Lorne Street

Shuttle service begins two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, and will leave the stadium one hour after the game ends.