The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced plans for their June 30 ‘Humboldt Strong’ game, which will have the Riders hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

The game will honour the victims and all those affected by the tragic Humboldt Broncos crash, which killed 16 people in April. Organizers have invited the families of the 29 occupants of the bus, the first responders who provided care and Humboldt community leaders.

“The Rider game on June 30th will provide our families with yet another precious opportunity to further their healing process by coming together - to remember, to celebrate and to be buoyed by the love and support of Rider Nation,” Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos, said in a news release.

Pre-game events will include a video dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt and on-field participation by Broncos representatives.

“Dedicating a game day to Humboldt Strong is an opportunity to give the people affected by the tragedy a chance to gather as they continue to heal. It also allows our Club and all of Rider Nation a chance to show their ongoing support,” Craig Reynolds, president and CEO of the Roughriders, said.

Canadian country group Hunter Brothers will be performing at half-time.

The Riders are selling ‘Humboldt Strong’ pins for $10, available at the Riders Store, with all proceeds going towards the Humboldt Strong Community Fund.