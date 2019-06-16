The Roughriders announced the signing International quarterback Bryan Bennett on Sunday morning.

Bennett’s signing comes after Rider’s starting quarterback Zach Collaros left Thursday night’s season opener against Hamilton, after a hit to the head by Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

The 6-3 pivot dressed for all 18 games last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but he is not a stranger to Saskatchewan. He made waves at Roughriders training camp in 2017, starting camp as the number two quarterback behind Kevin Glenn, but was cut just before the season began.

Bennett hails from Tarzana, California, and spent four years in in college playing for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and Oregon Ducks.

He also had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 after going undrafted in the NFL draft.

The Riders also added Canadian offensive lineman Kwabena Asare. The Carleton University product spent the 2018 season on the Edmonton Eskimos practice squad.