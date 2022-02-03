Riders, DB Gainey part ways ahead of free agency

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey reacts to congratulations after recovering a fumble during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Gainey also had four interceptions on the night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey reacts to congratulations after recovering a fumble during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Gainey also had four interceptions on the night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Regina Top Stories