REGINA – A slow start for the Roughriders ended up creating an insurmountable deficit as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took the Western Division Playoff crown, defeating the Riders 20-13 in Regina.

All eyes were on the quarterbacks this week, with former Rider pivot Zach Collaros coming out on top over the injured Rider Cody Fajardo.

Coach Craig Dickenson kept his promise, as Fajardo did start and play the majority of snaps, but did not seem to be able to match his usual productivity.

Both teams traded two and outs early in the game, with a Jon Ryan single giving the Riders a 1-0 lead early in the first.

With seven minutes remaining in the first, a William Powell fumble gave the Blue Bombers the ball back at the Saskatchewan 34. The Bombers drive stalled three plays later, but kicker Justin Medlock was able to convert a 33-yard field goal to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

With around three minutes remaining in the first quarter, a booming Jon Ryan punt along with a flag, pinned the Blue Bombers at their own 3-yard line. But the next play, Collaros hit wide receiver Darvin Adams for 63 yards to get them out of trouble and back into Rider territory. Shortly after, Collaros found a wide-open Kenny Lawler for a touchdown to widen the Bomber lead to 10-1.

The Riders offence sputtered through to the end of the first quarter, with Cody Fajardo missing his receivers several times. He was getting rid of the ball quickly and not relying on his legs like he usually does.

But with seven minutes remaining in the half, the Riders got the ball back at their own 8-yard line and Fajardo came alive orchestrating a masterful 10-play drive, taking the Riders offence all the way down the field to set up a chip shot field goal for Brett Lauther to get the Riders within six.

Winnipeg added another point to give the Bombers an 11-4 lead heading into the half.

Into the second half, following another Winnipeg field goal, William Powell strung together several strong runs, rumbling into Winnipeg territory to get the Riders into range for another field goal. Brett Lauther converted the 42-yard kick to get the Roughriders within a touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-7.

Each team went on to add two more field goals early in the fourth quarter, to push the score to 20-13 for Winnipeg.

Late in the third quarter, Winnipeg defensive back Winston Rose picked Fajardo off on a deep toss and took it back 62-yards to the Saskatchewan 34. Two plays for a loss later, Justin Medlock nailed a 44-yard field goal to extend the Winnipeg lead to 17-7. The Riders answered back with another field goal of their own on the next drive to chip away at the Bombers lead.

Some misdirection on a punt return, with just under four minutes remaining, helped get the Riders to across the centre line, with a chance to tie the game. A 22-yard diving grab by Kyran Moore got Saskatchewan down to the Winnipeg 3-yard line. It came down to a third and one, where Cody Fajardo could not sneak it into the endzone.

Winnipeg was able to hold on to win the Western Final 20-13 and will head to Calgary next week to face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to decide the Grey Cup.

This marks the second year in a row the Saskatchewan Roughriders had their playoff hopes dashed in front of the green and white crowds at Mosaic Stadium.