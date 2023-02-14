Riders make Trevor Harris signing official

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signing of quarterback Trevor Harris on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) free agency period.

Harris spent last season and part of 2021 with the Montreal Alouettes and was believed to be on the Riders’ radar for some time.

"Harris is coming off an exceptional 2022 season with the Montreal Alouettes. The Ohio native made 15 starts this past season, throwing for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns, while completing 71.6 per cent of his passes, the third highest average in the league for quarterbacks who have played ten games or more and first in the league among those who played 15 games or more," the Riders said in a release.

Welcome to Riderville, Trevor Harris pic.twitter.com/1ookvDsQuX — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

Last week Riders general manager Jeremy O’Day said he had recent conversations with the veteran quarterback.

"We're just in a position where we're waiting to get to free agency so that we can get to that point where these guys are allowed to sign contracts," O’Day said last week.

The green and white also announced the return of defensive lineman Micah Johnson who spent the 2022 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Johnson spent the previous two seasons (2021, 2019) with the Riders.

OTHER SIGNINGS

Receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

Offensive lineman Peter Godber

KEY DEPARTURES

Cody Fajardo (Montreal)

Kyran Moore (Edmonton)

Justin Mcinnis (B.C.)

