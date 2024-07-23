Riders prepare for Alouettes matchup without Ouellette

Not only with the Saskatchewan Roughriders be without wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker on offence this week but running back, A.J. Ouellette will also miss this game due to injury.

“I think we might let the horse just chill in the stable for a little bit just to get back. You know he’s been battling the last couple [of games] and he’s put it out there for us,” said head coach, Corey Mace, when asked about Ouellette not participating in practice this week.

Ouellette has been listed with a hip injury. Meanwhile, Mace went on to confirm Frankie Hickson will suit up in his place this week. It will be Hickson’s second game of the 2024 season.

“We have all the faith in the world in Frankie Hickson, explosive back, really good protection, so we’re gong to let Frankie spin this week,” said Mace.

On the other side of the ball, Alouettes’ starting quarterback, Cody Fajardo has also yet to practice this week which leaves back-up Dane Evans at the helm.

“It doesn’t change anything for us at all. Whoever they put out in front of us we have to go out there and play against and that’s all that matters. We have to go out there and execute,” said linebacker, Jameer Thurman.

Thurman was on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats squad last year that lost to Montreal in the East Semi-Final. He has not faced the Alouettes since that game but is not concerned about what happened in 2023.

“I’m not thinking of anything that happened last year. This is a whole new year, whole new season. I’m focused on the now and I’m sure they are as well,” he shared. “We have to battle it out and see but they’re [two] very good teams going into this game, two very good defences as well so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”

His fellow linebacker teammate, Adam Auclair, is also looking forward to this matchup. Auclair hails from Quebec and currently lives in Quebec City during the off-season.

“It’s going to be special to be back in Quebec. French people around me a little bit but we’re there for business so we want to win this one for sure,” said Auclair.

Auclair joked that even though he is from the province his family’s allegiance belongs to the Riders now.

“They don’t like the Alouettes right now,” he joked. “They’re going to be wearing green. I have to stop at the Riders’ shop before we leave.”

Auclair is coming off his best game of the season. He was a pivotal defensive player when he intercepted Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros last week to mark his first interception since becoming a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to play a bit on defence. I was ready for it, starting back in training camp and now I’m getting more and more reps so I’ll be ready to fly out for sure [again this week],” said Auclair.

“I think he’s talked about how he’s got 25 tickets [for the game] so it’s an opportunity to go back and see his family and continue doing what he’s doing. He’s making plays when he’s called upon,” Mace shared.

Kick-off for Thursday’s matchup will be at 5:30 pm local on TSN.