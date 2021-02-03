REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive end Charleston Hughes ahead of CFL free agency next week, the team announced Wednesday.

The Riders had been negotiating an extension with the defensive lineman, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.

“After ongoing negotiations that took place over the last several weeks, we were unable to come to an agreement with Charleston,” vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day said.

“While we are disappointed, we want to thank Charleston for his dedication to the Riders and to the Saskatchewan community during his time with the Club.”

Hughes spent two seasons in Green and White, amassing 85 tackles and 31 sacks; forced seven fumbles and scored two touchdowns.

The defensive lineman was a CFL All-Star in both 2018 and 2019 and was the team’s 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.