Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reports

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji reported on X Wednesday evening that the Riders had agreed to terms with Mace.

The team had yet to confirm Mace's hiring as of Wednesday evening.

Lalji previously reported the green and white had narrowed down its search between Mace and Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce on Tuesday.

Mace has been with the Argos since January 2022.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Mace spent 12 years with the Calgary Stampeders – serving six years as a player followed by another six as a defensive line coach.

As a player, Mace suited up for 40 games with the Stamps. He retired after missing the entire 2015 season due to an injury.

Originally from Vancouver, Mace has hoisted the Grey Cup in victory three times – in 2014 and 2018 as a Stampeder and in 2022 as an Argonaut.

The reported move by the Riders would mark Mace's first opportunity as a CFL head coach.

In October, the Riders announced that they would not be renewing the contract of former head coach Craig Dickenson – who had served in the role since 2019.

This is a developing story. More to details to come.