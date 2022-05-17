Riders sign 2022 first round pick Emilus

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Samuel Emilus (19) scores a touchdown in the second half against UTSA cornerback Ken Robinson (21) during an NCAA college football game in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Louisiana Tech wide receiver Samuel Emilus (19) scores a touchdown in the second half against UTSA cornerback Ken Robinson (21) during an NCAA college football game in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener