Riders sign 2022 first round pick Emilus

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed 2022 first round pick Samuel Emilus, according to a release from the team.

Emilus, a national wide receiver, was taken seventh overall by the Riders in this year’s draft.

He spent his senior college season at Louisiana Tech University, suiting up for eight games. Originally from Montreal, Emilus recorded 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns in his final year in college.

He was also a contributor on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 66 yards.

Riders sign National WR, Samuel Emilus; securing entire 2022 draft class.



The green and white has now signed all of its draft picks from 2022.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is now in it’s third day of a work stoppage after no new collective bargaining agreement was reached between the league and CFL Players’ Association.

The Riders first pre-season game is scheduled for Monday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium.