Riders sign former NFL wide receiver Rashad Greene
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 2:36PM CST
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Rashad Greene catches a pass during NFL football practice Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed wide receiver Rashad Greene.
The 27-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He was drafted in the 2015 NFL entry draft and played in 25 games for the Jaguars, recording 30 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
He also played four seasons with Florida State.