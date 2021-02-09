Advertisement
Riders sign national offensive lineman Evan Johnson
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 1:09PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added to their offensive line with the signing of Regina-born Evan Johnson.
Johnson played three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks after being selected in the first round (9th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. He started as a rookie and played in 44 games, including the 2018 Grey Cup.
Johnson spent his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan, and as a senior was named a Canada West All-Star and U Sports Second Team All-Canadian.