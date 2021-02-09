REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added to their offensive line with the signing of Regina-born Evan Johnson.

Johnson played three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks after being selected in the first round (9th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. He started as a rookie and played in 44 games, including the 2018 Grey Cup.

Johnson spent his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan, and as a senior was named a Canada West All-Star and U Sports Second Team All-Canadian.