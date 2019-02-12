Riders sign running back William Powell
Ottawa Redblacks' William Powell, right, breaks away from a tackle by Montreal Alouettes' Jonathan Mincy (29) during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Sunday, September 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 12:02PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:27PM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star running back William Powell.
Powell finished second in league rushing last season with 1,362 yards with the Ottawa Redblacks.
"It was the best pick for me. I like everything they have going on," Powell told CTV's Claire Hanna. "Every time I was there playing, even though it was for Ottawa, it seemed like a great fan base. Just seemed like a place I wanted to be."
He spent his first three seasons with Ottawa, where he accumulated 2,835 yards on 500 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
Powell also caught 90 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns.
The signing comes just hours after the start of CFL free agency Tuesday morning.