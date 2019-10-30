REGINA -- The opening of the Regina Bypass gives people in and around the Queen City a couple more route options to get around. CTV News set out to find out whether it is faster to travel along the Bypass or Ring Rd. for various routes around the city.

Route 1 - 1755 Prince of Wales Dr. to the Pinkie Road and Highway 1 interchange.

The Bypass Route begins at the Husky service station on Victoria Ave. E along the Bypass to the Pinkie Rd. and Highway 1 interchange.

The Ring Road route begins at the Pinkie Road and Highway 1 interchange and follows Ring Road to Victoria Ave.

Bypass: 17:00

Ring Road: 11:30

Route 2 - Normanview Crossing to Costco

The Bypass Route begins at Costco and follows Victoria Ave. to Bypass to Ninth Ave. N

The Ring Road Route takes Ninth Ave North and then follows Ring Road to Victoria Ave finishing at Costco.

Bypass: 25:30

Ring Road 17:30

Route 3 - Regina International Airport to East Regina

The Bypass Route begins at the Airport and follows Lewvan Drive to Ring Road and enters the Bypass at Albert St. Highway 6 finishing at Arcola Ave.

The Ring Road route follows Arcola Ave. to Ring Road and exits onto Lewvan Dr. ending at the airport.

Bypass: 20:00

Ring Road: 18:00

Route 4 - Highway 11 to Global Transportation Hub

The Bypass Route goes north past the Global Transportation Hub and carries on to Highway 11.

The Ring Road route follows the Global Transportation Hub south to Highway 1 and following Ring Road around the city to the Highway 11 exit.

Bypass: 10:00

Ring Road: 25:00