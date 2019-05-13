Ring Road bridge replacement expected to take 6 months
CTV Regina
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 5:02PM CST
The City of Regina has begun replacement of bridges on Ring Rd. over Wascana Creek.
According to the city the bridges are in “an advanced state of deterioration and it’s more economical to replace them than repair them.”
The replacement will include new foundations, girders, concrete deck, asphalt and safety barriers. The project is set to cost $7.5 million and is expected to take six months.