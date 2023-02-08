Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency

Near normal runoff potential (Green) is expected for most of the province. Below normal (Yellow) and well below normal (Red) is expected for the northeast and southwest regions of Saskatchewan. (Source: Water Security Agency) Near normal runoff potential (Green) is expected for most of the province. Below normal (Yellow) and well below normal (Red) is expected for the northeast and southwest regions of Saskatchewan. (Source: Water Security Agency)

