Roughrider fans gather for 'Party in the Park' to kick off 2024 home opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.

“Let’s go Riders,” one fan shouted while attending “Party in the Park.”

Each home game for the Green and White features a celebration in Confederation Park – providing a venue for fans to begin their celebrations well before the Riders take to the field.

The event features separate areas for adults and families to have some fun.

Food trucks are also on site as well as face painters, and a full service bar.

An official with the club said the party is a way the club can give back to their fans for being supportive throughout the season.

"Our fan base is the best fan base in the world,” Event Coordinator Eva Fletcher told CTV News.

“Our Rider fans will show up and they'll show up every single time. We really just want to give them the best experience that we can and this is a big part of our game day.”

“We want you to have fun from the minute you show up to the minute you leave and wanting to keep coming back and not only to support the team but also to create a fun friendly atmosphere for everybody,” she added.

The 2-0 Riders face off against the 0-2 Hamilton Tiger Cats for the second time this season.