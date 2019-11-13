REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have teamed up with the City of Regina and REAL to honour legend George Reed.

A stretch of 10th Avenue by Mosaic Stadium has been named George Reed Way. The Riders made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

George Reed Way begins at Elphinstone Street and run west along the stadium to Gate 2. Mosaic Stadium's address is also changing to 1734 George Reed Way, a nod to Reed's jersey number.

“George Reed is a living legend and such an important part of the Roughriders past and present,” Saskatchewan Roughrider President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a news release. “We wanted to find a way to honour George, not only for his commitment to the team and his excellence on the field but for all of the inspiring work he’s done for the community. With Mosaic Stadium now residing on newly minted George Reed Way, we believe we’re giving back to George just a fraction of what he’s given Saskatchewan.”

The team says it's been hoping to name the street in Reed's honour since the stadium opened in 2017, and worked closely with the City to make that a reality.

“As the owner of Mosaic Stadium, the City recognizes and appreciates the legacy that the Roughriders and Mr. Reed have created,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “Every time a minor sport athlete travels George Reed Way to play or watch a game at the stadium they will be reminded that greatness is within their grasp. That is a powerful message for young people in our community.”

Reed, who just turned 80, is one of the greatest running backs in CFL history. He played for the Riders for 13 seasons, retiring as the game's all-time leader in rushing. He won a Grey Cup with the team in 1966 and was named MVP.

His jersey, number 34, is one of eight jerseys retired by the Roughriders.