Roughriders remain optimistic as injury bug bites

REGINA -

After clinching a playoff spot on the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders control their own destiny.

Even with the injury bug pestering the team, the Riders are remaining optimistic.

“Today wasn’t a good day for us on the injury front, that’s for sure,” said head coach Craig Dickenson.

Wide receiver Duke Williams has a tight hamstring while offensive lineman Dan Clark rolled his ankle, but is expected to play Friday against the Edmonton Elks.

“We haven’t had very good luck with injuries this year. We will have to look at how we practice and why it’s happening,” said Dickenson. “Injuries are part of the game and you can’t control when they happen.”

Wide receiver Kyran Moore was not on the field today and is expected to miss some time after injuring his knee against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

“Kyran has been the main part of our offense and a good football player for us and a good locker room guy too,” said Dickenson.

Despite the injuries, Dickenson said he feels the team is ready to compete this weekend in Edmonton.

“Next man up mentality, I think every team has to have it and unfortunately we have had to be good at it this year,” said Dickenson.

With a 7-4 record and a playoff spot secured the Riders have shown character, something that wide receiver Brayden Lenius believes the team embraces.

“When we have a group like us its important to go on these runs, especially when we lose guys to injuries. We just got to stick together and stick to what we know,” said Lenius.

From an offensive perspective Lenius adds that the proof is in the progress.

“This is a very close knit group and everybody has love for each other and everybody respects each other and when it’s like that in the huddle its gains confidence in each individual to do their job. What you saw in Montreal (is) when we stick together and we have that. We’re opportunistic as an offense,” said Lenius.

Dickenson suggested that the offense is finding its stride despite, scoring just five touchdowns in the last four games.

“Its continuity I think when you have continuity you develop trust then I think things start to really click,” said Dickenson.

With three games remaining in the season and fighting for home advantage, the Roughriders could not be clicking at a better time.