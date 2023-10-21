Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.

The bright spot in the contest was Sam Emilus and Shawn Bane Jr. both surpassing the 1,000 yard receiving mark.

Bane Jr. caught 8 passes for 136 yards, while Emilus hauled in all six balls thrown his way for 126 yards and a touchdown. It’s a career best for both players. In his first two seasons in the CFL, both with the Calgary Stampeders, Bane Jr. never surpassed 250 yards receiving in a season.

The Riders got off a great start thanks to an opening drive touchdown engineered by quarterback Jake Dolegala. The Riders pivot connected with Kian Schaffer-Baker to cap off a 4-play 68-yard drive in just 1:56 to give his side a 7-0 lead.

The Argos answered back a few minutes later. A.J. Ouelette, who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season in the contest, cut left and found a path that led him three yards into the end zone. A Brett Lauther field goal with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter gave Saskatchewan a 10-7 lead after the opening 15 minutes.

Dolegala came out firing in the second quarter to pad the Riders lead. The Riders quarterback fired a 35-yard pass into the waiting arms of Emilus in the corner of the end zone for a major to extend the lead to 17-7.

The Argonauts would not go away quietly. Chad Kelly orchestrated a surgical drive that culminated in a 50-yard touchdown pass to Damonte Coxie. The extra point attempt was wide, so the Riders maintained a 17-16 lead.

Saskatchewan, again extended their lead thanks to an Antonio Pipkin quarterback-sneak to put the Riders out front 23-19.

Argos back-up Cameron Dukes replaced Kelly at the start of the fourth quarter. Kelly finished the afternoon with 18 of 25 completed passes, 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Cameron Dukes put together a game winning drive that finished with a Dan Aderoboye touchdown run for five yards. It capped off a 8-play, 72-yard drive and gave the Argos a 29-26 lead.

Dolegala had one last chance to complete the comeback and keep his team’s playoff hopes alive but his pass intended for Bane Jr. was intercepted by Mason Pierce, effectively ending the Riders’ season.

More details and post-game reaction to come...