Russ Mirasty was officially sworn in as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan at Government House on Thursday morning.

It was a small, arranged ceremony with only family and a handful of government officials in attendance.

Mirasty had to be quickly sworn in, after the province’s former Lieutenant Governor Thomas Molloy passed away on July 2.

He said he received a call from the Prime Minister late last week, offering him the position.

“A little disbelief that I’m actually sitting here becoming the Lieutenant Governor for the province and obviously accepting that, and the tremendous responsibility that comes with it,” said Mirasty.

He is the former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan and retired to La Ronge six years ago. He is also a member of the Lac La Ronge First Nation and is the province’s first Cree speaking Lieutenant Governor.

“[Being Indigenous] is important to me, personally, but I think as well to the province,” said Mirasty. “It will be meaningful in terms of how I conduct my duties going forward.”

Most recently, Mirasty worked as a government advisor in the education sector. Premier Scott Moe said he is excited to work with Mirasty due to his background and experience.

“I think this is an important step of not only the conversation and the action around reconciliation, I think it’s an important step in signifying how we work together as aboriginal communities,” said Moe.