REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, 282 new cases of variants of concern and two new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

More to come…

INCREASED RISK OF VARIANT TRANSMISSION IN SOUTHWEST SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) in many southwest Saskatchewan communities. So far, 21 cases have been linked to several large outdoor gatherings.

Residents in the areas of Rosetown, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Swift Current, Davidson and Moose Jaw are “strongly urged to strictly adhere to all current public health order and measures.”

The health authority said the warning follows outdoor gatherings in the area, which failed to comply with public health measures. Health Minister Paul Merriman said he would not be able to provide any details related to these events as a public health investigation is taking place.