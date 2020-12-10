REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan introduced new legislation to protect whistleblowers in the in the health sector.

The Public-funded Health Entity Public Interest Disclosure Act will allow whistleblowers to report concerning situations without fear of consequences.

“We support high standards of professional values and ethics in our workplaces, and want the public to have confidence in our health system organizations,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “It is important for people to feel they can safely raise concerns at work or refuse to participate in something they think may be wrong.”

The act will protect employees of publicly-funded entities when they disclose any wrongdoing within their workplace.

The legislation applies to employees of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. Other health care organizations can be added through regulation.

The province said wrongdoings that can be reported include situations that “contravene federal or provincial Acts or regulations, gross mismanagement of public funds, or circumstances that create danger to life, health, safety or the environment.”