REGINA -- Saskatchewan has the third most COVID-19 cases on First Nations in Canada, according to data released by the federal government.

On Canadian First Nations, 11,502 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 2,932 of those cases in Saskatchewan.

Alberta has seen the highest amount of cases on First Nations with 3,754, followed by Manitoba with 3,082 total cases. Ontario has recorded 349 total cases on First Nations.

A total of 107 people have died related to COVID-19 on First Nations across Canada.

The federal government released its latest numbers of COVID-19 cases on Canadian First Nations for Jan. 12.

