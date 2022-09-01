Sask. announcement on Omicron-targeting booster expected next week

An announcement on the availability of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected next week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Health Canada authorized the use of the variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot for those 18 years and older on Thursday.

In a Twitter reply, the SHA said a public announcement regarding the vaccine’s availability is expected next week.

It noted the availability is contingent on the delivery of the vaccine.

The "Spikevax Bivalent" booster shot booster dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

"It's essentially two vaccines in one," said Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma. "This booster is also intended to extend the durability of protection. This will help us face the next wave."

Saskatchewan recently expanded eligibility for the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to residents 18 years and older.

Children aged five to 11 years old are also eligible for COVID-19 booster doses, as of Aug. 31.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello