REGINA -- Saskatchewan announced one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the province's total at 778.

The new case is located in the far north.

Saskatchewan currently has 104 active cases while 661 people have recovered from the virus.

Six people remain in hospital in relation to COVID-19.

To date, 64,800 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Phase 4.2 starts Monday

The second part of Phase 4 of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan begins June 29 and allows facilities like museums, libraries, movie theatres, galleries and live theatres to reopen with precautions in place.

Indoor pools, rinks, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.

The first part of phase four began on June 22.