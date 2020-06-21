REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, putting the provincial total at 746.

Eighteen of the new cases are in the south region and two are in the far north, bringing that region's total number of cases to 301.

Eighty-eight cases are currently considered active and 643 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan, four more than Saturday.

Two people remain in intensive care in the south and a third is hospitalized in Saskatoon.

Two of the cases that tested positive are people who live out-of-province and are under investigation, the province says.

The province says 60,060 COVID-19 tests have been done in Saskatchewan to date.