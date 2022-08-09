Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article

Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by “Prey” actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.

Midthunder has been using her recent press tour for he newest film in the “Predator” franchise as an opportunity to spotlight a variety of Indigenous artists – including some from the Canadian prairies.

Esther Saskamoose, from Ahtahkakoop First Nation in Saskatchewan, has been beading for 35 years. She passed that knowledge along to her daughter, as an activity to do together during the pandemic.

“It’s a form of therapy for both of us. During COVID, that’s pretty much all we did, every day. And we still continue to do it every day,” Saskamoose said.

That pandemic project eventually turned into a business called Beth Rose Designs. They were both surprised to learn their work was featured in the latest issue of Vogue.

Midthunder is seen wearing a pair of beaded earrings created by Beth Rose Designs in the article.

Beaded earrings created by Beth Rose Designs. (Courtesy: Beth Rose Designs)

“As artists, we struggle to get our work noticed and any help we can get from people out there that can promote it for us, that’s a great thing,” said Saskamoose.

“It’s an honour to have it in that magazine and for so many people to see it.”

Indi City, a Calgary-based brand, also created a pair of earrings mentioned in the article.

“It’s a medicine that we carry on behalf of our ancestors. And what that comes down to is when people look at earrings, they actually look at the person’s face and they look at their eyes and they make a connection that’s real,” Angel Aubichon, the co-founder of Indi City, said.

“We always like to say that Indigenous people were the original couture creators of this land. Everything that our people wore was couture, it was hand made, it was adorned, it was sacred, there was story to it.”

Both businesses are hopeful that this opportunity will help Indigenous artists receive recognition within the fashion world that will continue to grow.