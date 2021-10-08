Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders

REGINA -

Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.

The Covid Enforcement Team (CET) will be responsible for enforcing the indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirements at places like gym and restaurants, according to a Saskatchewan Health Authority presentation to doctors on Thursday night.

The province is also restarting an online non-compliance reporting form and telephone line for residents to report suspected public health order violations.

Doctors were told the secure isolation site at the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford is being reopened. The site was previously used to house COVID-19 patients who refused to self-isolate. It’s expected to be up and running within the next three weeks.

More to come...