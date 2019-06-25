The Supreme Court will hear the Saskatchewan government’s challenge of the federal carbon tax on Dec. 5.

The province took the appeal to the Supreme Court after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal voted that the federally imposed carbon tax is constitutional.

"While our government was disappointed with the split decision from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, we believe that the federal government has violated the constitutional jurisdiction of the provinces through the imposition of the federal carbon tax," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. "Our government looks forward to standing up for the hardworking people of Saskatchewan against the frivolous and ineffective carbon tax in the Supreme Court of Canada on December 5."

The appeal court’s decision was signed by three of five judges on the panel.

“The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is not unconstitutional either whole or in part,” the decision said. It also noted that the sole issue before the court was whether or not Ottawa has the constitutional authority to enact the pollution pricing act.

Saskatchewan, along with New Brunswick, Ontario and Manitoba did not have their own carbon-pricing plan by April 1, and was subject to the federal plan.

Manitoba filed papers in federal court earlier this year for its own challenge. Alberta is also now challenging the constitutionality of the carbon tax in its own Court of Appeal. Saskatchewan plans to seek intervener status in Alberta’s challenge.

The national carbon price starts at $20 per tonne and is expected to rise $10 every year until 2022.

The province says the Constructional Law Branch is working on Saskatchewan’s factum, which has to be submitted to the Supreme Court by July 26.

With files from The Canadian Press