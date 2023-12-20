REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. company faces fine after worker pinched between water truck and loader

    (File photo) (File photo)

    A Saskatchewan company has been fined following a workplace accident that caused a worker to suffer serious injuries on the job.

    On Jan 21, 2022, near Griffin, Sask., a worker suffered serious injuries after they were pinched between a water truck and a payloader.

    According to the province’s Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, Robert W. Jones pled guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

    The company was fined $2,800 for operating a unit of powered mobile equipment in a way that endangered nearby workers.

    One other charge was withdrawn, the ministry noted.

