Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after pedestrian dies in collision

A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Robinson Street and 7th Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 2:25 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

An injured man was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle remained on scene and occupants were taken into custody, RPS said.

The man was walking across the street at a crosswalk in a 30 km/hr school zone and was hit by a speeding vehicle. The driver, a 23-year-old woman was found to be impaired.

The suspect, Shauntae Sunkawasti, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving exceeding .08, and dangerous driving causing death.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon, Regina police said.