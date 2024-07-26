Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander rallies Alouettes past Roughriders 20-16

Montreal, Sask. -

Davis Alexander made a point to stay ready.

With his team in a big hole, the Alouettes third-string quarterback didn't blink when his number was called.

Alexander threw two touchdowns in relief Thursday as Montreal rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.

"You never know when it's gonna be your time," he said. "Your mind's racing a little bit. It's a moment you've been waiting for your whole life, but you just gotta trust your preparation."

The third-year pivot out of Portland State finished 15-of-18 passing for 178 yards and those two scores -- his first in the CFL -- to help Montreal improve to a league-best 6-1 on the season.

Saskatchewan starter Shea Patterson was 21-of-33 passing for 222 yards as the Roughriders dropped to 5-2 following a clash of division leaders. Frankie Hickson rushed 16 times for 117 yards and a TD.

With veteran starter Cody Fajardo on the six-game injured list and backup Caleb Evans struggling with just 91 yards on 9-of-17 passing through 30 minutes, Alexander took over coming out of the break with Montreal trailing 16-3.

"I told him to stay ready," Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot said. "His opportunity was gonna come."

Montreal head coach Jason Maas credited his entire roster for turning things around.

"Everybody steps their game up when a quarterback gets pulled," he said. "It's not one guy down, it's 45 guys down, so our whole team needed to step up.

"They all did to support Davis."

Montreal ended its three-game homestand with a 2-1 mark after kicking things off with a dramatic 30-26 comeback win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5. The Als then lost their first game since September when the Toronto Argonauts picked up a 37-18 on July 11.

The Alouettes offence quickly came to life in the second half down 16-3, cutting the deficit to six when Alexander found Reggie White Jr. in the end zone at the 10:31 of the third quarter.

Montreal went ahead for the first time at 17-16 when Davis again connected with White with 1:19 remaining in the third.

"We have the best receiving corps in the league," Alexander said. "These guys are all my best friends, they really are my brothers on and off the field, and I just gotta get them the ball."

Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther hit the upright on a 53-yard field goal attempt that would have given Saskatchewan the lead with 11:44 left in the fourth.

Jose Maltos converted a field goal from 21 yards out to push the Alouettes' lead to 20-16 with 4:21 left to play before Montreal's defence held firm late.

Saskatchewan got the scoring started with a 22-yard field goal from Lauther to take a 3-0 lead at 9:04 in the opening quarter.

The Alouettes roared down the field on their first possession, but settled for a field goal by Jose Maltos at 5:34 to tie the score.

A sack and fumble recovery by the Roughriders' defence put them in excellent scoring position just before the end of the first quarter. Hickson's 20-yard run into the end zone gave Saskatchewan a 10-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Lauther added to the visitors' lead with a 43-yard field goal with 5:33 left in the second.

The Alouettes' special teams unit came up with a fumble recovery with 1:35 left in the second, but after going three-and-out, their 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Anthony Lanier II.

The Roughriders went into halftime with a 16-3 edge when Lauther made a 22-yard field goal with time winding down in the second quarter.

The Alouettes then made the switch to Alexander -- and didn't look back.

"Davis is a gunslinger," Philpot said. "I can't wait for you guys to see what he's got."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.