Regina police investigating fatal collision on 7th Avenue

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has confirmed it is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Robinson Street.

According to an update at 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area at around 2:25 p.m. for the reported incident.

Police and EMS discovered a man who had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPS began its investigation, bringing in members of its Collision Investigation Team, as well as closing the area off from traffic.

“It has not yet been determined what charges, if any, will result pending the outcome of this investigation,” the update from RPS read.

Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that a vehicle travelling at high speed struck the pedestrian. Nearby residents also reported hearing a loud crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

--With files from Cole Davenport.