A look into the Saskatchewan RCMP's Livestock Investigation Unit

Cpl. Owen Third has been working in the Livestock Investigation’s Unit at the Saskatchewan RCMP detachment as the lead investigator for the last two years.

It’s a fairly new position for the detachment.

"Predominantly, it allows me to work with Livestock Services of Saskatchewan, which is our inspection agency here in the province,” he said.

He primarily handles any missing or stolen livestock files that have been reported by producers in the province.

"I do have producers that contact me directly with their concerns or I sometimes often hear from our detachments who I provide guidance and direction to,” he said.

A recent case of livestock theft was back on June 28.

A 34- year-old man from Whitewood Sask., was charged after he stole 14 calves from a farm in the RM of Silverwood, Sask.

He was charged with three counts of theft of cattle over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of trafficking property by crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Moosomin court on Aug. 20.

Livestock and cattle theft has been happening for decades, according to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

It’s become more prevalent since the value of cattle has increased.

"That encourages people maybe to do something like [it] … it's a big risk on the producer side when you lose expensive animals as well,” said Garner Deobald, the past president of the association. “The cost is astronomical in some cases when it's large numbers,”

Producers are encouraged to have proper identification on their cattle. It makes them easier to track down if they have been stolen or go missing.

"If you are branding them, it's a registered brand. You know, that still is one way of identifying them that can't be altered,” added Deobald.

Cpl. Third said the penalty for livestock theft is dependant on the situation. Criminal charges will only be laid if the situation is warranted.