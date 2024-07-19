REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin

    Calves can be seen in this file photo. (Stacey Hein/CTV News) Calves can be seen in this file photo. (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.

    On June 28, a livestock investigator with the Saskatchewan RCMP received a report from Livestock Services of Saskatchewan about a potential suspicious livestock transaction, according to an RCMP news release.

    Moosomin RCMP and the livestock investigator found that a man stole 14 calves from a farm in the rural municipality of Silverwood, Sask. and attempted to sell them.

    On July 12, a 34-year-old man was arrested at a residence near Whitewood, Sask. He is charged with three counts of theft of cattle over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moosomin on Aug. 20.

    Seven calves have since been recovered and returned to the farm, RCMP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News