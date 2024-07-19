Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.

On June 28, a livestock investigator with the Saskatchewan RCMP received a report from Livestock Services of Saskatchewan about a potential suspicious livestock transaction, according to an RCMP news release.

Moosomin RCMP and the livestock investigator found that a man stole 14 calves from a farm in the rural municipality of Silverwood, Sask. and attempted to sell them.

On July 12, a 34-year-old man was arrested at a residence near Whitewood, Sask. He is charged with three counts of theft of cattle over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moosomin on Aug. 20.

Seven calves have since been recovered and returned to the farm, RCMP said.