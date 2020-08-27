REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial case total to 1,609.

Of the new cases, three are in the north west zone and two are in the Saskatoon zone, the province said in a news release.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus. A total of 58 cases are currently considered active.

Regionally there are:

No active cases in the far north region

13 active cases in the north region (nine north west, zero north central, one north east)

Nine active cases in Saskatoon

Five active cases in Regina

Two active cases in the central region (one central west, one central east)

29 active cases in the south region (21 south west, 15 south central, zero south east)

Three people are in hospital related to the virus, including one in inpatient care and two more in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, 1,254 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.