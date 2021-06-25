REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 52 recoveries.

No new deaths were reported.

There are now 609 cases considered active.

A total of 78 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North Central (two), Far North East (two), North West (three), North Central (one), Saskatoon (16), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (nine), and South East (three) zones.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 49, or four per 100,000 population.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan administered an additional 20,988 doses of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total number of vaccinations given to 1,069,657.

As of Thursday, anyone in Saskatchewan over the age of 12 is eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Any person who meets the age requirement can receive their second dose 28 days after their first shot.

As of Friday’s data, 69 per cent of those 12 years and older have received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There have been 12,057 variants of concern identified in Saskatchewan – up 22 cases from Thursday’s report.

Lineage results have been determined for 215 more variants. Confirmed Delta variant cases increased by 53.

Of the 7,119 cases with lineages identified, 6,615 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 316 are Gamma (P.1), 178 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).